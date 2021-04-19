Nutrition Journal considers manuscripts within the field of human nutrition. Animal studies are not published. The journal aims to encourage scientists and physicians of all fields to publish results that challenge current models, tenets or dogmas. The journal invites scientists and physicians to submit work that illustrates how commonly used methods and techniques are unsuitable for studying a particular phenomenon. Nutrition Journal strongly promotes and invites the publication of clinical trials that fall short of demonstrating an improvement over current treatments. The aim of the journal is to provide scientists and physicians with responsible and balanced information in order to improve experimental designs and clinical decisions.

Publisher BioMed Central Website http://www.nutritionj.com/ Impact factor 2.56 (2011)

