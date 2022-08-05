The NZMJ is the New Zealand medical profession's leading medical journal.

Publisher
New Zealand Medical Association
Website
http://journal.nzma.org.nz/journal/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

New Zealand Medical Journal

Cancer-causing dust released by earthworks

Tiny, needle-like fibers that can become airborne if bedrock is disturbed during earthworks has the potential to cause asbestos-type disease and should be investigated, scientists say.

Environment

Jul 17, 2020

0

45

Prepayment electricity metering leaves NZ children in the cold

A study by the University of Otago, Wellington just published in the New Zealand Medical Journal finds that households with children that use prepayment meters to pay for electricity experience greater levels of economic ...

Social Sciences

Mar 15, 2013

0

0