Neurorehabilitation & Neural Repair (NNR) offers innovative and reliable reports relevant to functional recovery from neural injury and long term neurologic care. The journal's unique focus is evidence-based basic and clinical practice and research. NNR deals with the management and fundamental mechanisms of functional recovery from conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, brain and spinal cord injuries, and peripheral nerve injuries. This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE)

Publisher SAGE Website http://nnr.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 4.495 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA