Neuropsychopharmacology is a scientific journal published by the Nature Publishing Group. Since 1994, Neuropsychopharmacology has been the official publication of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. Focusing on topics in neuropsychopharmacology, including clinical and basic science research into the brain and behavior, the properties of agents acting within the central nervous system, and drug targeting and development, the journal has a 2009 impact factor of 6.993, making it a top 6 journal in psychiatry, and a top 20 journal in neuroscience and pharmacology/pharmacy.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Country UK Website http://www.nature.com/npp/ Impact factor 6.685 (2010)

