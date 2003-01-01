Neuropsychologia is an international interdisciplinary journal devoted to experimental and theoretical contributions that advance understanding of human cognition and behavior from a neuroscience perspective. The journal will consider for publication studies that link brain function with cognitive processes, including attention and awareness, action and motor control, executive functions and cognitive control, memory, language, and emotion and social cognition.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/neuropsychologia/ Impact factor 3.636 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA