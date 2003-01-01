NeuroImage: Clinical, a Journal of Diseases affecting the Nervous System, provides a vehicle for communicating important advances in the study of abnormal structure-function relationships of the human nervous system based on imaging. The focus of NeuroImage: Clinical is on the characterization of changes to the brain at a systems level of analysis secondary to disease. The main criterion for judging papers is the extent of scientific advancement in the understanding of the pathophysiologic mechanisms of disease, in identification of functional models that link clinical signs and symptoms with brain function and in the creation of image based tools applicable to a broad range of clinical needs including diagnosis, monitoring of disease and tracking of therapeutic response. Papers dealing with structure and function at the microscopic level will also be considered if they reveal mechanisms that inform across multiple levels and can be translated to human disease.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/neuroimage-clinical/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA