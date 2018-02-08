Naturwissenschaften - The Science of Nature - is Springer's flagship multidisciplinary science journal covering all aspect of the natural sciences. The journal is dedicated to the fast publication of high-quality research covering the whole range of the biological, chemical, geological, and physical sciences. Particularly welcomed are contributions that bridge between traditionally isolated areas and attempt to increase the conceptual understanding of systems and processes that demand an interdisciplinary approach. However, this does not exclude the publication of high-quality topical articles, which will continue to be the core of the journal.

Publisher Springer Science+Business Media Springer Country Germany History 1913-present Website http://www.springer.com/life+sci/journal/114 Impact factor 2.126 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA