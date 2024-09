Nature Structural & Molecular Biology is an integrated forum for structural and molecular studies. The journal places a strong emphasis on functional and mechanistic understanding of how molecular components in a biological process work together. Structural data may provide such insights, but they are not a pre-requisite for publication in the journal.

Publisher NPG Country United States Website https://www.nature.com/nsmb/ Impact factor 13.338 (2015)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA