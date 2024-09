Nature Reviews Neuroscience (ISSNÂ 1471-0048) is a review journal covering neuroscience. Nature Reviews Neuroscience covers the breadth and depth of modern neuroscience by providing an authoritative, accessible, topical, and engaging first port of call for scientists who are interested in all aspect of neuroscience -- from molecules to the mind.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Country United States History 2000–present Website http://www.nature.com/nrn Impact factor 30.445 (2011)

