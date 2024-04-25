To an extent, all life scientists are geneticists because genetic technology and the accumulation of genomic information have enriched all of biology. You may or may not call yourself a geneticist, but if you work on or with genes you need to know about the latest developments. Nature Reviews Genetics covers the full scientific breadth of modern genetics, capturing its excitement, diversity and implications.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website http://www.nature.com/nrg/index.html Impact factor 36.978 (2014)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA