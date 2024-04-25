To an extent, all life scientists are geneticists because genetic technology and the accumulation of genomic information have enriched all of biology. You may or may not call yourself a geneticist, but if you work on or with genes you need to know about the latest developments. Nature Reviews Genetics covers the full scientific breadth of modern genetics, capturing its excitement, diversity and implications.

How to slow the spread of deadly 'superbugs'

Harnessing new advances in genomic surveillance technology could help detect the rise of deadly "superbugs" and slow their evolution and spread, improving global health outcomes, a new Australian study suggests.

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 24, 2023

The untapped potential of RNA structures

The human genome has just over 20,000 genes coding for proteins. Yet, it produces at least ten times that many different non-coding RNA molecules, which can often take on more than one shape. At least some of this RNA structurome ...

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 9, 2022

Genetics expertise could transform fish production

The potential of fish and shellfish production to feed a growing global population could be significantly enhanced through advances in genetics and biotechnology, researchers have said.

Biotechnology

Apr 16, 2020

Cell-free synthetic biology comes of age

If you ask Northwestern Engineering's Michael Jewett, the potential of cell-free gene expression has always made sense. Rip off the wall of the cell, collect its insides, and teach the cell catalyst to produce new kinds of ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Dec 2, 2019

Scientists solve fish evolution mystery

A University of Wyoming researcher is part of an international team that has discovered how more than 700 species of fish have evolved in East Africa's Lake Victoria region over the past 150,000 years.

Evolution

Feb 10, 2017

