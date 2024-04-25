Advancing crop breeding through targeted genome modification
Modern crop breeding is entering a new era of genome design, led by genome editing technologies as mainstream tools for targeted genome modification.
Biotechnology
Apr 25, 2024
Harnessing new advances in genomic surveillance technology could help detect the rise of deadly "superbugs" and slow their evolution and spread, improving global health outcomes, a new Australian study suggests.
Cell & Microbiology
Oct 24, 2023
The human genome has just over 20,000 genes coding for proteins. Yet, it produces at least ten times that many different non-coding RNA molecules, which can often take on more than one shape. At least some of this RNA structurome ...
Cell & Microbiology
Nov 9, 2022
The burgeoning field of macrogenetics is the focus of a new review published in Nature Reviews Genetics by a global, multidisciplinary team of researchers seeking to better answer fundamental biodiversity questions.
Evolution
Aug 19, 2021
The potential of fish and shellfish production to feed a growing global population could be significantly enhanced through advances in genetics and biotechnology, researchers have said.
Biotechnology
Apr 16, 2020
If you ask Northwestern Engineering's Michael Jewett, the potential of cell-free gene expression has always made sense. Rip off the wall of the cell, collect its insides, and teach the cell catalyst to produce new kinds of ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Dec 2, 2019
Developing an efficient delivery system for enhanced and controlled gene interference-based therapeutics is an existing challenge in molecular biology. The advancing field of nanotechnology can provide an effective, cross-disciplinary ...
Bio & Medicine
Oct 28, 2019
A University of Wyoming researcher is part of an international team that has discovered how more than 700 species of fish have evolved in East Africa's Lake Victoria region over the past 150,000 years.
Evolution
Feb 10, 2017
"Loss is nothing else but change and change is nature's delight" says the quote by the philosopher and emperor Marcus Aurelius, which opens a scientific article that analyses the gene loss phenomenon and its impact on the ...
Biotechnology
Jun 17, 2016
Uncovering the genetic makeup of patients using DNA sequencing has in recent years provided physicians and their patients with a greater understanding of how best to diagnose and treat the diseases that plague humanity. This ...
Biotechnology
Mar 21, 2016
