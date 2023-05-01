Nature Reviews Drug Discovery is a review journal with an emphasis on drug discovery and development. With an impact factor of 28.712 in 2010 it is the leading journal in pharmacology/pharmacy and biotechnology/applied microbiology areas. The reviews are commissioned to leaders in the their specialties (non-commissioned review submissions are discouraged), but are also peer-reviewed after submission. The reviews are supplemented with glossary explanations for non-specialist readers and illustrated with figures drawn by Nature's in-house art editors. Besides reviews, the journal accepts peer-reviewed analysis articles based on existing datasets (e.g. metaanalysis), progress articles that focus on outstanding issues, and perspective articles—typically opinions or historical pieces.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
Country
international
Website
http://www.nature.com/nrd/index.html
Impact factor
29.008 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Animal venoms as natural resource for new drugs

Currently there are more than 80 peptide drugs on the global market and about twice as many in clinical development. Due to their beneficial properties, these biomolecules play already an important role in the treatment of ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 9, 2021

0

152

How AI could spur drug development

Using artificial intelligence in drug design would give pharmaceutical research a boost, says Gisbert Schneider. In the medium term, computers could even carry out experiments autonomously.

Machine learning & AI

Mar 28, 2019

0

23

3-D culturing hepatocytes on a liver-on-a-chip device

Liver-on-a-chip cell culture devices are attractive biomimetic models in drug discovery, toxicology and tissue engineering research. To maintain specific liver cell functions on a chip in the lab, adequate cell types and ...

Analytical Chemistry

feature

Jan 17, 2019

0

164

Researchers map trends in drug development

From a drug perspective, G protein-coupled receptors are the most utilised cell receptors in the body. They are uniquely accessible at the cell surface, and a third of all drugs sold in the US target them.

Biochemistry

Oct 31, 2017

0

3

New approach gives peptides a longer life

Researchers at University of the Pacific have developed a biochemical trick that can significantly extend the lifespan of peptides, smaller cousins of proteins. The finding opens up new possibilities for creating peptides ...

Biochemistry

Nov 2, 2015

0

83

