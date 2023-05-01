Nature Reviews Drug Discovery is a review journal with an emphasis on drug discovery and development. With an impact factor of 28.712 in 2010 it is the leading journal in pharmacology/pharmacy and biotechnology/applied microbiology areas.
The reviews are commissioned to leaders in the their specialties (non-commissioned review submissions are discouraged), but are also peer-reviewed after submission. The reviews are supplemented with glossary explanations for non-specialist readers and illustrated with figures drawn by Nature's in-house art editors. Besides reviews, the journal accepts peer-reviewed analysis articles based on existing datasets (e.g. metaanalysis), progress articles that focus on outstanding issues, and perspective articles—typically opinions or historical pieces.
- Publisher
- Nature Publishing Group
- Country
- international
- Website
- http://www.nature.com/nrd/index.html
- Impact factor
-
29.008
(2011)
