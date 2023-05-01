Nature Reviews Drug Discovery is a review journal with an emphasis on drug discovery and development. With an impact factor of 28.712 in 2010 it is the leading journal in pharmacology/pharmacy and biotechnology/applied microbiology areas. The reviews are commissioned to leaders in the their specialties (non-commissioned review submissions are discouraged), but are also peer-reviewed after submission. The reviews are supplemented with glossary explanations for non-specialist readers and illustrated with figures drawn by Nature's in-house art editors. Besides reviews, the journal accepts peer-reviewed analysis articles based on existing datasets (e.g. metaanalysis), progress articles that focus on outstanding issues, and perspective articles—typically opinions or historical pieces.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Country international Website http://www.nature.com/nrd/index.html Impact factor 29.008 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA