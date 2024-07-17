AI method radically speeds predictions of materials' thermal properties
It is estimated that about 70% of the energy generated worldwide ends up as waste heat.
Nature Computational Science focuses on the development and use of computational techniques and mathematical models, as well as their application to address complex problems across a range of scientific disciplines. The main goal of the journal is to foster multidisciplinary research and the cross-disciplinary application of new computational techniques.
It is estimated that about 70% of the energy generated worldwide ends up as waste heat.
Condensed Matter
Jul 17, 2024
0
2
The use of AI to streamline drug discovery is exploding. Researchers are deploying machine-learning models to help them identify molecules, among billions of options, that might have the properties they are seeking to develop ...
Biochemistry
Jun 17, 2024
0
56
Researchers have created an artificial intelligence tool that uses sequences of life events—such as health history, education, job and income—to predict everything from a person's personality to their mortality.
Social Sciences
Dec 23, 2023
5
319
During a chemical reaction, molecules gain energy until they reach what's known as the transition state—a point of no return from which the reaction must proceed. This state is so fleeting that it's nearly impossible to ...
Analytical Chemistry
Dec 15, 2023
0
245
Biomedical engineers at Duke University have developed a method to identify and characterize the empty spaces between particles in any packed structure. By mapping out these empty spaces, researchers can better understand ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Dec 13, 2023
0
49
Designing new compounds or alloys whose surfaces can be used as catalysts in chemical reactions can be a complex process relying heavily on the intuition of experienced chemists. A team of researchers at MIT has devised a ...
Analytical Chemistry
Dec 7, 2023
0
229
Deep learning—a form of artificial intelligence capable of improving itself with limited user input—has radically reshaped the landscape of biomedical research since its emergence in the early 2010s. It's been particularly ...
Biotechnology
Nov 16, 2023
0
31
Lead optimization in drug discovery is a challenging process that heavily relies on hypotheses and the experience of medicinal chemists. This often leads to uncertain outcomes and inefficiency. Furthermore, the process is ...
Biochemistry
Oct 25, 2023
0
43
Identifying whether and how a nanoparticle and protein will bind with one another is an important step toward being able to design antibiotics and antivirals on demand, and a computer model developed at the University of ...
Bio & Medicine
Jun 5, 2023
0
127
Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed an artificial intelligence system that can create proteins not found in nature using generative diffusion, the same technology behind popular image-creation platforms ...
Biotechnology
May 4, 2023
0
305