Nature Aging’s mission is to provide a unique multidisciplinary, unifying and highly visible publishing platform for the aging-research community. The journal is highly selective yet broad in its coverage, publishing research from across the entire spectrum of the field, ranging from the basic biology of aging to the impact of aging on society. The journal aims to foster interactions among different areas of this diverse field of research and to promote new and exciting ideas within and beyond the research community, to enable synergy and maximize scientific and societal impact.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
History
2020-
Website
https://www.nature.com/nataging

Nature Aging

Damage to cell membranes causes cell aging, finds new study

Our cells are surrounded by a fragile membrane that's only 5 nanometers thick, 1/20 of a soap bubble. Cells are easily damaged by physiological activities, including muscle contraction and tissue injury. To cope with such ...

Cell & Microbiology

Feb 22, 2024

0

90

Shedding light on health and zombie cells in aging

With age, cells can experience senescence, a state where they stop growing but continue releasing inflammatory and tissue-degrading molecules. When a person is young, the immune system responds and eliminates senescent cells, ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 4, 2023

0

57

