MYCOLOGIA publishes papers on all aspects of the fungi, including lichens. Subjects appropriate to the journal are physiology and biochemistry, ecology, pathology, development and morphology, systematics, cell biology and ultrastructure, genetics, molecular biology, evolution, applied aspects, and new techniques. Publication in MYCOLOGIA is for both members and nonmembers of the Mycological Society of America.

Publisher Mycological Society of America Website http://www.mycologia.org/

