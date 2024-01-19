Music & Science is a peer-reviewed open access online journal published by SAGE in association with SEMPRE.

Publisher
Sage
Website
https://journals.sagepub.com/home/mns

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Music & Science

Pandemic music struck a darker chord, study finds

A new study examining the music people listened to during the pandemic has revealed a taste for more downbeat and darker music—in direct contrast to music recommended to raise the spirits.

Social Sciences

Jan 19, 2024

0

0

The miraculous effect of music: Concerts bind people together

Why does music exist? Some researchers believe that music is so widespread across human cultures because it brings people together. The theory is that during evolution, human groups who were musical worked better together, ...

Social Sciences

Nov 29, 2023

0

21