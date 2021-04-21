Molecular Psychiatry is a scientific journal published by Nature Publishing Group. It publishes papers in biological psychiatry and, e.g., about psychiatric genetics. With an impact factor of 15.407 the 2010 Journal Citation Reports ranked it 1 among 119 psychiatry journals and 5th among 237 neuroscience journals. Elsevier publishes a competing journal called Biological Psychiatry which broadly has similar scope. It is abstracted in:

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Country United Kingdom History 1997–present Website http://www.nature.com/mp/about.html Impact factor 15.407 (2010)

