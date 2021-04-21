Molecular Psychiatry is a scientific journal published by Nature Publishing Group. It publishes papers in biological psychiatry and, e.g., about psychiatric genetics. With an impact factor of 15.407 the 2010 Journal Citation Reports ranked it 1 among 119 psychiatry journals and 5th among 237 neuroscience journals. Elsevier publishes a competing journal called Biological Psychiatry which broadly has similar scope. It is abstracted in:

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
Country
United Kingdom
History
1997–present
Website
http://www.nature.com/mp/about.html
Impact factor
15.407 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Molecular Psychiatry

New brain sensor offers answers about Alzheimer's

Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have developed a tool to monitor communications within the brain in a way never before possible, and it has already offered an explanation for why Alzheimer's drugs ...

Bio & Medicine

Mar 9, 2021

0

69