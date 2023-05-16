Molecular Plant Pathology is especially interested in manuscripts emphasizing molecular analyses of pathogens, determinants affecting host response to plant pathogens or the interaction of both. In addition to the principal content of full length and short research papers, Molecular Plant Pathology publishes technical advances, along with major and micro reviews on areas of particular interest and importance. The journal is dedicated to minimizing the time between submission, review and publication and to providing a high quality forum for original research in molecular plant pathology.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1364-3703/ Impact factor 3.899 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA