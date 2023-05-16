Molecular Plant Pathology is especially interested in manuscripts emphasizing molecular analyses of pathogens, determinants affecting host response to plant pathogens or the interaction of both. In addition to the principal content of full length and short research papers, Molecular Plant Pathology publishes technical advances, along with major and micro reviews on areas of particular interest and importance. The journal is dedicated to minimizing the time between submission, review and publication and to providing a high quality forum for original research in molecular plant pathology.

Publisher
Wiley
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1364-3703/
Impact factor
3.899 (2011)

500 scientists create top 10 list of plant-damaging fungi

Almost 500 international experts have worked together to develop a ranking system of the ten most important phytopathogenic fungi on a scientific and economic level. The rice blast fungus (Magnaporthe oryzae) sits at the ...

Oct 18, 2012

