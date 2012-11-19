Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution is dedicated to bringing Darwin's dream within grasp - to "have fairly true genealogical trees of each great kingdom of Nature." The journal provides a forum for molecular studies that advance our understanding of phylogeny and evolution, further the development of phylogenetically more accurate taxonomic classifications, and ultimately bring a unified classification for all the ramifying lines of life. Phylogeographic studies will be considered for publication if they offer EXCEPTIONAL theoretical or empirical advances.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/molecular-phylogenetics-and-evolution/
Impact factor
3.982 (2011)

Deadly sea snake has a doppelganger

(Phys.org)—Scientists have discovered that the lethal beaked sea snake is actually two species with separate evolutions, which resulted in identical snakes.

Nov 19, 2012

