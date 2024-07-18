Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution is a peer-reviewed scientific journal of evolutionary biology and phylogenetics. The journal is edited by D.E. Wildman. The journal is indexed in:

Publisher
Academic Press
Country
United States
History
1992–present
Website
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/10557903
Impact factor
3.871 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

