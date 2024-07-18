Using AI to scrutinize and validate theories on animal evolution
By harnessing the power of machine learning, researchers have constructed a framework for analyzing what factors most significantly contribute to a species' genetic diversity.
Jul 18, 2024
Scrub mints are among the most endangered plants you've probably never heard of. More than half of the 24 species currently known to exist are considered threatened or endangered at the state or federal level, and nearly ...
Plants & Animals
Apr 2, 2024
In an international effort, researchers have identified a previously unknown tuft-tailed rat (genus Eliurus) taxon in the Montagne d'Ambre forest in northern Madagascar, underscoring the region's extraordinary biodiversity. ...
Plants & Animals
Jan 29, 2024
Researchers, including Jeff Streicher, Senior Curator in Charge, Amphibians and Reptiles at the Natural History Museum, London, have unveiled the most extensive evolutionary tree of frogs (anuran amphibians) to date. This ...
Evolution
Sep 1, 2023
Species richness is not only spatially heterogeneous along latitudes, but also among hyperdiverse tropical floras. However, few studies have elucidated the patterns of species richness in tropical terrestrial orchids.
Plants & Animals
Jul 19, 2023
The Indo-West Pacific is the largest, most biodiverse marine ecosystem on Earth, and many of the species it supports have comparably wide ranges. Writing in The Origin of Species, Charles Darwin noted that "… many fish ...
Evolution
Mar 29, 2023
In a new study conducted by researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and University of Madison-Wisconsin, seven new species of funnel web spiders (Agelenidae, Tegenaria), unique to caves in Israel, were discovered. ...
Evolution
Feb 14, 2023
An international team has been able to reconstruct the evolutionary tree of a major group of snakes, Elapoidea, that has proved to be a significant step towards the construction of a complete Tree of Life for snakes.
Plants & Animals
Jan 23, 2023
The European robin's closest relatives are found in tropical Africa. The European robin is therefore not closely related to the Japanese robin, despite their close similarity in appearance. This is confirmed by a new study ...
Plants & Animals
Nov 23, 2022
When classifying two species of the same flowering plant, the similarities and differences between them are considered.
Plants & Animals
Oct 12, 2022
