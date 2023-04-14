Molecular Pharmaceutics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published since 2004 by the American Chemical Society. MP is currently indexed in: Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), SCOPUS, EBSCOhost, British Library, PubMed, CABI, Web of Science, Proquest and SwetsWise. The current Editor is Gordon L. Amidon. Molecular Pharmaceutics publishes the results of original research that contributes significantly to the molecular mechanistic understanding of drug delivery and drug delivery systems. The journal encourages contributions describing research at the interface of drug discovery and drug development. Scientific areas within the scope of the journal include physical and pharmaceutical chemistry, biochemistry and biophysics, molecular and cellular biology, and polymer and materials science as they relate to drug and drug delivery system efficacy. Theoretical and experimental peer-reviewed communications, full-length research papers, brief articles, and critical reviews are welcomed. Molecular Pharmaceutics publishes Reviews, Articles, Brief Articles and Communications. MP has an Impact Factor of 5.400 as reported by the 2010 Journal Citation Reports by Thomson Reuters. The proper

Publisher
American Chemical Society
Country
United States
History
2004-present
Website
http://pubs.acs.org/journal/mpohbp
Impact factor
5.400 (2010)

Molecular Pharmaceutics

A path to faster and more cost-effective drug development

Researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have published research in Molecular Pharmaceutics predicting how proteins interact in drug development. The research is a collaboration between Amgen and the University ...

Biochemistry

Nov 21, 2022

A lipid 'trap' inside cells reduces drug effectiveness

Cellular lipids are more efficient than proteins in trapping most drugs and hence reducing the free intracellular drug concentration. This is shown by researchers at Uppsala University in an article published in Molecular ...

Biochemistry

May 18, 2018

Nanoparticles for lung cancer pass next test

The most common type of lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), continues to be difficult to treat, with five year survival rates of about 36 percent for stage 3A tumors. Jefferson College of Pharmacy researchers ...

Bio & Medicine

Apr 11, 2018

Longer-lasting pain relief with MOFs

To treat headaches, back pain or fever, most of us have reached for ibuprofen at one point or another. But we often have to take doses every four to six hours if the pain warrants it. Now scientists are working on a way to ...

Biochemistry

Apr 26, 2017

Deep learning applied to drug discovery and repurposing

In a recently accepted manuscript titled "Deep learning applications for predicting pharmacological properties of drugs and drug repurposing using transcriptomic data", scientists from Insilico Medicine, Inc located at the ...

Computer Sciences

May 26, 2016

