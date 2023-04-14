Molecular Pharmaceutics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published since 2004 by the American Chemical Society. MP is currently indexed in: Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), SCOPUS, EBSCOhost, British Library, PubMed, CABI, Web of Science, Proquest and SwetsWise. The current Editor is Gordon L. Amidon. Molecular Pharmaceutics publishes the results of original research that contributes significantly to the molecular mechanistic understanding of drug delivery and drug delivery systems. The journal encourages contributions describing research at the interface of drug discovery and drug development. Scientific areas within the scope of the journal include physical and pharmaceutical chemistry, biochemistry and biophysics, molecular and cellular biology, and polymer and materials science as they relate to drug and drug delivery system efficacy. Theoretical and experimental peer-reviewed communications, full-length research papers, brief articles, and critical reviews are welcomed. Molecular Pharmaceutics publishes Reviews, Articles, Brief Articles and Communications. MP has an Impact Factor of 5.400 as reported by the 2010 Journal Citation Reports by Thomson Reuters. The proper

