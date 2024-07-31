Molecular Metabolism is committed to serving as a platform reporting breakthrough discoveries in energy homeostasis and in the etiology, development, treatment and associated health consequences of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. The journal publishes hypothesis driven research generated with the highest standards that paves the way to a mechanistic understanding of energy homeostasis-associated behavior, physiology and dysfunction.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/molecular-metabolism
Impact factor
8.568 (2021)

Unique mechanism protects pancreatic cells from inflammation in mice

Researchers from the University of Cologne have revealed a mechanism protecting pancreatic β-cells, which are crucial for insulin production from inflammatory cell death. The study investigated the role of receptor-interacting ...

Jul 31, 2024

