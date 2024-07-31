Molecular Metabolism is committed to serving as a platform reporting breakthrough discoveries in energy homeostasis and in the etiology, development, treatment and associated health consequences of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. The journal publishes hypothesis driven research generated with the highest standards that paves the way to a mechanistic understanding of energy homeostasis-associated behavior, physiology and dysfunction.

Publisher Elsevier Website https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/molecular-metabolism Impact factor 8.568 (2021)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA