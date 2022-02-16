MHR publishes articles on the basic science of human reproductive physiology and pathology, endocrinology, andrology, gonadal function, gametogenesis, fertilization, embryo development, implantation, pregnancy and contraception. Reproductive genetics is also an important part of MHR. Studies on animal models are welcome as long as a clear relevance to human reproduction can be shown. Mechanistic studies and those exploring reproductive diversity/uniformity between species are encouraged. Published papers include peer-reviewed original research reports and short ‘New Research Horizon’ review articles. MHR is published on behalf of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology. The highest scientific and editorial standard is maintained throughout the journal along with a rapid rate of publication.

Publisher Oxford University Press Website http://molehr.oxfordjournals.org/ Impact factor 4.542 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA