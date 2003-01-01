Molecular Cancer promotes the exchange of ideas, concepts and findings in any area of cancer and related biomedical science, from a molecular point of view. Molecular Cancer is interested in articles from basic, translational and clinical research, opening new avenues for the understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to: cell and tumor biology, angiogenesis, animal models, metastasis, cancer antigens and the immune response to them, cellular signalling and molecular biology, epidemiology, genetic and molecular profiling of cancer and molecular targets, cancer stem cells, DNA damage and repair, cell cycle, apoptosis, molecular virology and vaccine- and antibody-based cancer therapies.

Publisher BMC Website https://molecular-cancer.biomedcentral.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA