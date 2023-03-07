Molecular Cancer Therapeutics publishes the best science in the categories of Therapeutic Discovery, Preclinical Development, and Molecular Medicine in Practice. The journal provides a publication forum for these emerging disciplines that is focused specifically on cancer research. Papers are stringently reviewed and only those that report results of novel, timely, and significant research and meet high standards of scientific merit will be accepted for publication.

Publisher American Association for Cancer Research Website http://mct.aacrjournals.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA