Molecular Cancer Therapeutics publishes the best science in the categories of Therapeutic Discovery, Preclinical Development, and Molecular Medicine in Practice. The journal provides a publication forum for these emerging disciplines that is focused specifically on cancer research. Papers are stringently reviewed and only those that report results of novel, timely, and significant research and meet high standards of scientific merit will be accepted for publication.

Publisher
American Association for Cancer Research
Website
http://mct.aacrjournals.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Molecular Cancer Therapeutics

Brain tumor discovery paves way for new drug treatments

New research has shown that the blood vessels that feed aggressive brain tumors have receptors that could allow a new type of drug-containing nanoparticle to be used to starve the tumors of the energy they use to grow and ...

Bio & Medicine

Mar 7, 2023

0

11

First cancer immunotherapy for dogs developed

Nearly every second dog develops cancer from the age of ten years onward. A few therapies derived from human medicine are available for dogs. A very successful form of therapy by which antibodies inhibit tumor growth has ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 4, 2014

1

0