Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience publishes original research of exceptional significance from those areas of the neurosciences indicated by the broadest interpretation of the journal's title. In particular, the journal focuses on synaptic maintenance and organization, neuron-glia communication and regenerative neurobiology. As part of the submission process, authors are asked to state why they consider their paper is of such significance.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/molecular-and-cellular-neuroscience/ Impact factor 3.663 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA