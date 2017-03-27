Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience publishes original research of exceptional significance from those areas of the neurosciences indicated by the broadest interpretation of the journal's title. In particular, the journal focuses on synaptic maintenance and organization, neuron-glia communication and regenerative neurobiology. As part of the submission process, authors are asked to state why they consider their paper is of such significance.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/molecular-and-cellular-neuroscience/
Impact factor
3.663 (2011)

Bio & Medicine

Mar 27, 2017

