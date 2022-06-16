Mindfulness seeks to advance research, clinical practice, and theory on mindfulness. It is interested in manuscripts from diverse viewpoints, including psychology, psychiatry, medicine, neurobiology, psychoneuroendocrinology, cognitive, behavioral, cultural, philosophy, spirituality, and wisdom traditions. Mindfulness encourages research submissions on the reliability and validity of assessment of mindfulness; clinical uses of mindfulness in psychological distress, psychiatric disorders, and medical conditions; alleviation of personal and societal suffering; the nature and foundations of mindfulness; mechanisms of action; and the use of mindfulness across cultures. The Journal also seeks to promote the use of mindfulness by publishing scholarly papers on the training of clinicians, institutional staff, teachers, parents, and industry personnel in mindful provision of services.

