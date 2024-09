Metabolism promotes excellence in research by publishing high-quality original research papers, fast-tracking cutting-edge papers, research brief reports, mini-reviews, and other special articles related to all aspects of human metabolism. Work considered for publication in Metabolism includes studies in humans, animal and cellular models. Work with strong translational potential is prioritized.

Website https://www.metabolismjournal.com/ Impact factor 13.934 (2021)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA