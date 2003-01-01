Mental Health Science is an interdisciplinary mental health research journal addressing the pressing and growing crisis of mental health by bringing together the fields of psychology, psychiatry, social sciences, public health, and the life sciences. As an interdisciplinary, open access journal that strongly supports Open Research practices, we hope to improve the quality of mental health research and boost dissemination of its findings to raise public awareness, destigmatize, better understand, and ultimately, contribute to the treatment and prevention of mental illness effectively.

