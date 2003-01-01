Menopause, published monthly, provides a forum for new research, applied basic science, and clinical guidelines on all aspects of menopause. The scope and usefulness of the journal extend beyond gynecology, encompassing many varied biomedical areas, including internal medicine, family practice, medical subspecialties such as cardiology and geriatrics, epidemiology, pathology, sociology, psychology, anthropology, and pharmacology. This forum is essential to help integrate these areas, highlight needs for future research, and enhance health care.

Publisher Lippincott-Raven Publishers Country United States History 1994 Website http://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/pages/default.aspx

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA