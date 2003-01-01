As an official publication of the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM), Medical Mycology, is an international journal, which focuses on original and innovative studies of all aspects of medical, veterinary and environmental mycology. The topics include, but are not limited to, mycological, biochemical and molecular investigations of etiological agents of mycoses; aspects of pathogenesis, immunology, and epidemiology of mycoses; laboratory approaches to the identification of fungal pathogens; antifungal susceptibility, therapy and prophylaxis; mode of antifungal action; pharmacokinetics and assessments of new antifungal agents; and investigations of the mycological aspects of the indoor environment, with a focus on human and animal health. The aim of the journal is to present the preeminent scientific reports on these aspects of mycology to provide a comprehensive reference base for medical mycologists, microbiologists, clinicians, and environmental specialists.

