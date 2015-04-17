ModernMedicine brings together best-in-class content and tools from credible and trusted information sources and from a leading group of advisors, consultants, and key opinion leaders to create a web community for health professionals. ModernMedicine is an editorially neutral information resource; a diverse group of content affiliates provide the tools and information which populate over 65 resource centers on ModernMedicine—covering medical and surgical specialties, the business of medicine, and education/learning programs.

Publisher Advanstar Communications, Inc. Website http://medicaleconomics.modernmedicine.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA