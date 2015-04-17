ModernMedicine brings together best-in-class content and tools from credible and trusted information sources and from a leading group of advisors, consultants, and key opinion leaders to create a web community for health professionals. ModernMedicine is an editorially neutral information resource; a diverse group of content affiliates provide the tools and information which populate over 65 resource centers on ModernMedicine—covering medical and surgical specialties, the business of medicine, and education/learning programs.

Publisher
Advanstar Communications, Inc.
Website
http://medicaleconomics.modernmedicine.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Medical Economics

Apple HealthKit app facilitates doctor-patient communication

(HealthDay)—The latest version of Apple's operating system iOS 8 allows physicians to connect with patients in many ways using the HealthKit app that collects user health and fitness data, according to an article published ...

Software

Apr 17, 2015

0

45

Many docs believe mobile health apps can improve patient care

(HealthDay)—A Manhattan Research survey recently found that many physicians believe digital communication technologies, including mobile apps, can be used to improve patient outcomes, according to an article published Oct. ...

Software

Oct 18, 2014

0

0