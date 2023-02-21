Measurement Science and Technology is a journal published by Institute of Physics Publishing. It is an international journal publishing articles in the areas of measurement, instrumentation and sensor technology in physics, chemistry, biology, engineering and the environmental life sciences, from inception to commercial exploitation. Its scope includes The journal publishes different article types including Review Articles , Papers, Design Notes and Rapid Communications. The journal also publishes a number of special topical features and issues each year. The journal is published monthly with articles being published online in advance of the printed version. The editor-in-chief is David Birch, a Professor of Photophysics in the Department of Physics at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow and co-founder of the University s Centre for Molecular Nanometrology and Femtosecond Research Centre (FRC). The journal had an Impact factor of 1.350 for 2010 according to Journal Citation Reports. The Institute of Physics was founded in 1919 and in 1923 the Institute launched the Journal of Scientific Instruments, dealing with methods of measurement and the theory, construction and use of

Publisher
IOP Publishing
Country
United Kingdom
History
Measurement Science and Technology (1990–present)
Journal of Physics E: Scientific Instruments (1968–1989)
Journal of Scientific Instruments (1923–1967)
Website
http://iopscience.org/mst
Impact factor
1.350 (2010)

Measurement Science and Technology

Emerging technologies to improve thermometry reliability

In a recent paper co-authored by researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Research Council of Canada and Graham Machin, National Physical Laboratory Senior Fellow, the research team ...

General Physics

Oct 19, 2022

Improving low-loss dielectric measurement technique

Scientists from NPL have developed improvements to a technique for measuring dielectric permittivity and loss of materials at MHz frequencies. The method used is named after two NPL scientists who developed in the 1930, Hartshorn ...

General Physics

Jul 15, 2021

Liquid breathing moves a step closer thanks to measurement study

Liquid ventilation –breathing a liquid instead of air – has long been the stuff of science fiction, and despite experimental clinical use, its potential for treating severe pulmonary or cardiac trauma, and use in deep ...

Materials Science

Mar 14, 2017

Researchers grow cyberforests to predict climate change

It can take Mother Nature 1,000 years to grow a forest. But Nikolay Strigul, assistant professor of mathematics and statistics at Washington State University Vancouver, can grow one on a computer in three weeks.

Environment

Feb 24, 2016

Magnetic hyperthermia, an auxiliary tool in cancer treatments

Hyperthermia (increase in body temperature) has been used for centuries to combat tumours and reduce their effects. The aim of research by the physicist Eneko Garaio is hyperthermia but using a different system (magnetic ...

Bio & Medicine

Jul 8, 2015

NIST tests underscore potential hazards of green laser pointers

Using a low-cost apparatus designed to quickly and accurately measure the properties of handheld laser devices, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) researchers tested 122 laser pointers and found that nearly ...

General Physics

Mar 20, 2013

