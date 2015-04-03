Mayo Clinic Proceedings is an American peer-reviewed journal published by Dowden Health Media and sponsored by the Mayo Clinic. It covers the field of medicine and was established in 1926 as the Proceedings of the Staff Meetings of the Mayo Clinic. It obtained its current name in 1964. Its 2008 impact factor is 4.811, ranking the journal 14th out of 107 in its ISI category "Medicine, General & Internal".

Publisher Quadrant HealthCom Country United States History 1926 to present Website http://www.mayoclinicproceedings.com Impact factor 5.712 (2010)

