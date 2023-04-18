Materials Letters is dedicated to publishing novel, cutting edge reports of broad interest to the materials community. The journal provides a forum for materials scientists and engineers, physicists, and chemists to rapidly communicate on the most important topics in the field in materials.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/materials-letters/
Impact factor
2.307 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Researchers develop carbon-negative concrete

A viable formula for a carbon-negative, environmentally friendly concrete that is nearly as strong as regular concrete has been developed at Washington State University.

Materials Science

Apr 18, 2023

1

390

Disposable masks could be used to improve concrete

With the pervasive single-use masks during the pandemic now presenting an environmental problem, researchers have demonstrated the idea of incorporating old masks into a cement mixture to create stronger, more durable concrete. 

Materials Science

Apr 27, 2022

0

479

Scientists create unique alloy for air, rail transports

Scientists from the National University of Science and Technology "MISIS" (NUST MISIS) in cooperation with their colleagues from the Siberian Federal University and the Research and Production Centre of Magnetic Hydrodynamics ...

Materials Science

Jun 28, 2021

2

21

A materials science approach to combating coronavirus

Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology working in collaboration with colleagues at the Kanagawa Institute of Industrial Science and Technology and Nara Medical University in Japan have succeeded in preparing a material ...

Biochemistry

Mar 2, 2021

0

24

To build a better semiconductor, first identify its defects

Gallium oxide is a remarkable wide-bandgap semiconductor material. Put simply, that means it could potentially be used to create electronic devices that can operate under extreme conditions – such as when exposed to high ...

Materials Science

Oct 10, 2019

0

10

Polymer twin: New implant imitates bone structure

Scientists from the National University of Science and Technology (MISIS) developed a unique hybrid bone implant, the core of which is made of porous ultra high molecular weight polyethylene, and the shell is made of polyetheretherketone. ...

Biochemistry

Feb 20, 2019

0

7

