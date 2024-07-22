Materials Horizons is a leading journal for the publication of exceptionally high quality, innovative materials science.The journal places an emphasis on original research that demonstrates a new concept or a new way of thinking (a conceptual advance), rather than primarily reporting technological improvements. However, outstanding articles featuring truly breakthrough developments such as record performance of materials alone may also be published in the journal. For work to be published it must be of significant general interest to our community-spanning readership. 

Publisher
Royal Society of Chemistry
Website
https://www.rsc.org/journals-books-databases/about-journals/materials-horizons/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Materials Horizons

