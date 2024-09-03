Mammalian Biology (formerly Zeitschrift für Säugetierkunde) is an international scientific journal edited by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Säugetierkunde (German Society of Mammalogy). The journal is devoted to the publication of research on mammals. Its scope covers all aspects of mammalian biology, such as anatomy, morphology, palaeontology, taxonomy, systematics, molecular biology, physiology, neurobiology, ethology, genetics, reproduction, development, evolutionary biology, domestication, ecology, wildlife biology, conservation biology, and the biology of zoo mammals.

Elsevier
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/16165047
1.609 (2011)

Mexican bat found to have photoluminescent feet

A small team of zoologists and ecologists with members from Instituto de Ecología and Soluciones Ambientales en Sustentabilidad Ambiental, both in Mexico, and the University of Texas at Austin, has found that a certain species ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 3, 2024

Prešeren dolphin could hold long-distance swimming record

A team of researchers, including experts from the University of St Andrews, have documented the longest recorded movement in an inshore bottlenose dolphin—an incredible journey of 2,053 km (approximately 1,276 miles).

Plants & Animals

Dec 22, 2022

Baby whale genetic testing may help save species, study says

Greater reliance on genetic testing of baby whales and their mothers can provide more accurate information about a rare species and increase the chances of saving them from extinction, according to the authors of a new scientific ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 26, 2022

Wolves prefer to feed on the wild side

When there is a choice, wolves in Mongolia prefer to feed on wild animals rather than grazing livestock. This is the discovery by a research team from the University of Göttingen and the Senckenberg Museum Görlitz. Previous ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 18, 2021

