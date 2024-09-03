Mammalian Biology (formerly Zeitschrift für Säugetierkunde) is an international scientific journal edited by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Säugetierkunde (German Society of Mammalogy). The journal is devoted to the publication of research on mammals. Its scope covers all aspects of mammalian biology, such as anatomy, morphology, palaeontology, taxonomy, systematics, molecular biology, physiology, neurobiology, ethology, genetics, reproduction, development, evolutionary biology, domestication, ecology, wildlife biology, conservation biology, and the biology of zoo mammals.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/16165047 Impact factor 1.609 (2011)

