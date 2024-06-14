Limnology and Oceanography (L&O) publishes research articles, reviews, and comments about all aspects of the sciences of limnology and oceanography. The journal’s unifying theme is the understanding of aquatic systems. Submissions are judged on their originality and intellectual contribution to the fields of limnology and oceanography, whether physical, chemical, or biological in nature, empirical or theoretical in method, and from elemental to geological, ecological to evolutionary, species to ecosystem, or system to global in scale.

Publisher
Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography
Website
https://aslopubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/19395590

Researchers discover one of the world's darkest rivers

When the researchers came upon the Ruki River, they were quite taken aback. The water in this river, a tributary of the mighty Congo River, is so dark that you literally can't see your hand in front of your face. "We were ...

