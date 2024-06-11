As an international, multi-disciplinary, peer-refereed journal, Learning and Instruction provides a platform for the publication of the most advanced scientific research in the areas of learning, development, instruction and teaching. The journal welcomes original empirical investigations. The papers may represent a variety of theoretical perspectives and different methodological approaches. They may refer to any age level, from infants to adults and to a diversity of learning and instructional settings, from laboratory experiments to field studies. The major criteria in the review and the selection process concern the significance of the contribution to the area of learning and instruction.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/learning-and-instruction/
Impact factor
3.732 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Learning and Instruction

Do good lessons promote students' attention and behavior?

Students are better able to regulate themselves in lessons that they consider to be particularly well implemented. This is the conclusion drawn from a study by the DIPF | Leibniz Institute for Research and Information in ...

Education

May 6, 2024

0

1

Positive teacher-student relationships lead to better teaching

Previous research has shown positive teacher-student relationships promote student academic achievement, such as better grades and test scores, but a new study at the University of Missouri found positive teacher-student ...

Education

Mar 8, 2022

0

2

Thinking in 3D improves mathematical skills

Spatial reasoning ability in small children reflects how well they will perform in mathematics later. Researchers from the University of Basel recently came to this conclusion, making the case for better cultivation of spatial ...

Education

Jun 30, 2021

0

24

page 1 from 2