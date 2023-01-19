Language Acquisition is an interdisciplinary journal serving the fields of first and second language acquisition. Research published in the journal addresses theoretical questions about language acquisition and language development from a variety of perspectives and a variety of methodological approaches. Studies may have implications for our understanding of grammatical representation and/or our understanding of cognition. Tools, applied rigorously, from formal linguistics, behavioral and neurolinguistic experiments, and computational approaches are equally welcome. Research involving diverse languages, including understudied languages; and diverse populations, including typical monolingual or multilingual learners as well as children and adults with language impairments, are particularly encouraged. Although we prioritize research that makes a strong theoretical contribution, we also welcome submissions that emphasize description of understudied languages. Such submissions can be primarily descriptive but should highlight why the languages or phenomena studied are relevant for addressing important theoretical issues.

