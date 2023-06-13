Each monthly open access (subscription-free), online issue of The Lancet Global Health features original research, commentary, and correspondence. Our focus is on disadvantaged populations, be they whole economic regions or marginalised groups within otherwise prosperous nations, with a preference for the following topics: reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child, and adolescent health; infectious diseases, including neglected tropical diseases; non-communicable diseases; mental health; the global health workforce; health systems; surgery; and health policy.

What makes a healthy city?

Assistant Professor of Urban Planning and Spatial Analysis Geoff Boeing is part of an international team of researchers who recently published a series in The Lancet Global Health on how to create healthy and sustainable ...

Aug 25, 2022

Building a global system to measure sustainable cities

A new series launched today in The Lancet Global Health provides the building blocks for a global standard to measure the sustainability of cities worldwide and to assess policy to make cities healthier and more sustainable.

May 11, 2022

