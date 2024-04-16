Justice Quarterly (JQ) is an official publication of the ACJS. JQ is a refereed, multi-disciplinary journal that publishes theoretical, empirical and interpretive studies of issues related to criminal justice. JQ is indexed in Criminology and Penology Abstracts, Police Science Abstracts, Criminal Justice Periodical Index, and Criminal Justice Abstracts. In the past decade, JQ has become a premier journal and it continues to be a major forum for criminal justice related scholarship, making it an essential part of any library’s holdings.

Publisher
Taylor & Francis Group
Website
http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/rjqy20/current
Impact factor
1.631 (2011)

High incarceration rates may not help US citizens feel safer

The U.S. is the world leader in incarceration rates, spending $80 billion a year to imprison 2 million people. But despite these practices aiming to help Americans feel safer, a new Penn State study suggests they may not ...

Jul 7, 2022

