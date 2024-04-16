Justice Quarterly (JQ) is an official publication of the ACJS. JQ is a refereed, multi-disciplinary journal that publishes theoretical, empirical and interpretive studies of issues related to criminal justice. JQ is indexed in Criminology and Penology Abstracts, Police Science Abstracts, Criminal Justice Periodical Index, and Criminal Justice Abstracts. In the past decade, JQ has become a premier journal and it continues to be a major forum for criminal justice related scholarship, making it an essential part of any library’s holdings.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Group Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/rjqy20/current Impact factor 1.631 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA