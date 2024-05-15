The Journal of Wildlife Diseases (JWD) is published quarterly by the Wildlife Disease Association (WDA). The WDA is an international organization of scientists, academicians, wildlife and fisheries specialists, and others whose mission is to acquire, disseminate, and apply knowledge of the health and diseases of wild animals in relation to their biology, conservation, and interactions with humans and domestic animals.

Publisher Wildlife Disease Association Website http://www.jwildlifedis.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA