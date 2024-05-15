The Journal of Wildlife Diseases (JWD) is published quarterly by the Wildlife Disease Association (WDA). The WDA is an international organization of scientists, academicians, wildlife and fisheries specialists, and others whose mission is to acquire, disseminate, and apply knowledge of the health and diseases of wild animals in relation to their biology, conservation, and interactions with humans and domestic animals.

Wildlife Disease Association
http://www.jwildlifedis.org/

Journal of Wildlife Diseases

Coyotes studied as stand-ins for endangered ferrets

By testing easier-to-study coyotes, researchers from the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab at the College of Veterinary Medicine, in collaboration with the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, have identified a range of lethal diseases ...

Sep 7, 2021

