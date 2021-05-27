Journal of Volcanology and Geothermal Research is a scientific journal that publishes recent research on the fields of volcanology and geothermal activity.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-volcanology-and-geothermal-research/
Impact factor
1.941 (2012)

Volcano F is the origin of 'floating stones'

Stones do not float in water—this is a truism. But there is hardly a rule without exception. In fact, some volcanic eruptions produce a very porous type of rock with a density so low that it does float: Pumice. An unusually ...

Earth Sciences

Dec 9, 2019

Discovery of rare lava lake on remote sub-Antarctic island

A team of scientists has discovered a rare lava lake on a remote and inaccessible sub-Antarctic island. There are around 1500 land-based volcanoes on Earth, but despite the popular perception of steaming bubbling lava pools ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 3, 2019

New insight into how magma feeds volcanic eruptions

A novel research study by scientists at the University of Liverpool has provided new insights into how molten rock (magma) moves through the Earth's crust to feed volcanic eruptions.

Earth Sciences

Feb 22, 2018

Supervolcanoes likely triggered externally, study finds

Supervolcanoes, massive eruptions with potential global consequences, appear not to follow the conventional volcano mechanics of internal pressure building until the volcano blows. Instead, a new study finds, such massive ...

Earth Sciences

Nov 4, 2015

