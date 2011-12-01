JVIR, published continuously since 1990, is an international, monthly peer-reviewed interventional radiology journal. As the official journal of the Society of Interventional Radiology, JVIR is the peer-reviewed journal of choice for interventional radiologists, radiologists, cardiologists, vascular surgeons, neurosurgeons, and other clinicians who seek current and reliable information on every aspect of vascular and interventional radiology. Each issue of JVIR covers critical and cutting-edge medical minimally invasive, clinical, basic research, radiological, pathological, and socioeconomic issues of importance to the field. In 2011-12, the average time to first manuscript decision was less than 30 days. The Journals total citation count exceeds 6,000 for the 2011 citation year, and its 5-year impact factor is the highest in interventional radiology.

Publisher Elsevier

