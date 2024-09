The Journal of Urology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal of urology published by Elsevier on behalf of the American Urological Association. It was established in 1917. The journal is abstracted and indexed in BIOSIS, Current Contents/Clinical Medicine, EMBASE/Excerpta Medica, MEDLINE, Reference Update, and Scopus.

Publisher Elsevier History 1917–present Website http://www.jurology.com/

