The Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery is published 12 times per year by Lippincott Williams & Wilkins in two volumes beginning in January and July. Content focuses specifically on traumatic injuries giving the reader hands-on coverage of this fast-growing specialty. Articles cover everything from the nature of the injury to the effects of new drug therapies...from recommendations for more effective surgical approaches to the latest laboratory findings.
- Publisher
- Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
- Website
- http://journals.lww.com/jtrauma/pages/default.aspx