ournal of Thoracic Oncology (JTO), the official Journal of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, is the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to detection, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of thoracic malignancies. JTO emphasizes a multidisciplinary approach, and includes original research (clinical trials and translational or basic research), reviews, and opinion pieces. The audience consists of epidemiologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, thoracic surgeons, pulmonary specialists, radiologists, pathologists, and research scientists with a special interest in thoracic oncology.

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Website http://journals.lww.com/jto/pages/default.aspx

