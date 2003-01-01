The Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (JPIDS), the official journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, is dedicated to perinatal, childhood, and adolescent infectious diseases. The journal is a high-quality source of original research articles, clinical trial reports, guidelines, and topical reviews ranging from bench to bedside, with particular attention to the interests and needs of the pediatric infectious diseases community.

Publisher
Oxford University Press
Website
http://jpids.oxfordjournals.org/

