The Journal of the National Cancer Institute (print ISSN: 0027-8874, online ISSN: 1460-2105) publishes peer-reviewed original research from around the world and is internationally acclaimed as the source for the most up-to-date news and information from the rapidly changing fields of cancer research and treatment. For the past several years, the JNCI has been ranked as one of the most-cited original-research cancer journals by the Institute of Scientific Information in its annual Journal Citation Reports.
- Publisher
- Oxford University Press
- History
- 1959–present
- Website
- https://academic.oup.com/jnci
- Impact factor
-
12.589
(2016)
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA