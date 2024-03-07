Journal of the Geological Society (JGS) aims to publish the most topical and highest quality papers, summarizing the results of recent research across the full range of the Earth Sciences. Papers are frequently interdisciplinary in nature, often refer to regional studies and should emphasize the development of understanding of fundamental geological processes. The implications of regional studies should extend beyond their geographical context. Alternatively more specialized papers can be submitted, but they should be written in a style that is easily understood by non-specialists to illustrate the progress being made in that specific area of the Earth Sciences. Reviews on topics of current interest are also welcome, but they too should be written to cater for non-specialist readers. Specials are short papers on topical or controversial issues in Earth Sciences and receive fast-track reviewing procedures, allowing publication in less than 6 months.

Publisher Geological Society of London Country United Kingdom History 1971 - present Website http://jgs.geoscienceworld.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA